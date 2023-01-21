Saudi-led Aggression Forces Violate Sweden Agreement on Hodeidah 53 times

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeidah province recorded 53 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces

According to a source at the operations room, the violations included two airstrikes by spy planes on Hays district, southern Hodeidah.

The aggression forces also launched three artillery shells towards villages of citizens in Hays, as well as 34 breaches with various gunshots, the source added.