American and Western Hysteria is Exploded

Observers of the policies of the American administration and Western countries – which are involved in the aggression against Yemen and trade in the suffering of the Yemeni people – categorically assert that raising the level of their cries and media frenzy towards any step aimed at addressing the suffering of the Yemeni people, paying the salaries of employees and lifting the siege has become a problem for those who do not care who The matter is only how they save themselves billions of dollars from arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE state, and how they loot the oil and gas wealth from Yemen for their commercial markets.

That is why it was clear in the hysterical reaction that emerged from the speakers, officials and ambassadors of the American administration and Western countries, since the Omani delegation left the capital, Sana’a, a reaction that coincided with the rise in the level of misinformation, deceit, and verbal tautology in their statements, which were filled with lies, fallacies, confusion, and regurgitation of side and marginal titles to be used in the context of confrontation. Any positive signs that lead to an end to the suffering of the Yemeni people from the payment of salaries and the lifting of the blockade.

Since the Omani delegation left the capital, Sana’a, the level of Western and American statements and moves has increased, not with the aim of pushing these consultations to success. On the contrary, the state of propaganda and verbal hysteria emanated from multiple levels in the American administration and from the ambassadors of Western countries who flocked to meet the Al-Alimi mercenary who warned – Those who described them as shepherds – the danger of any steps that will lead to alleviating the human suffering of the Yemeni people, exposes the Western and American position for what it really is.

What does the American administration and Western countries have about Yemen, and what does it have in store after the aggression system led by America, the Quartet, Saudi Arabia and the UAE used all kinds of killing, siege, starvation and lethal killing, and what after it invested and reaped money, profits and deals behind the death of Yemenis? And what plans will it implement when the reality seemed different from what it sought after eight years of war, siege, killing and starvation on Yemen and the Yemenis, and it only reaped disappointments?!.

The answer to these questions does not require much effort to interpret and decipher them, but falls into two facts. The first is what the Russian representative said in the Security Council yesterday, and reveals the truth. The West does not want a solution to the human suffering in Yemen, but rather wants to continue exporting the looted fuel. From Yemen to its commercial markets, and in addition to that, what America and Western countries want is to reap profits and money from behind arms deals for Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, and it wants to trade in the suffering of the Yemeni people and wants them to wait for the crumbs that come to them under the slogan of humanitarian aid, and they remain deprived of their salaries and wealth forever America, Britain, France, and the rest of the system want the Yemenis to remain dead and hungry, so that these countries will profit from their death billions of dollars.

The second fact, which reflects the hysteria and frenzy of this shameless system, is that it is morally, ethically, humanly and politically bankrupt and has nothing but a policy of plundering the wealth of peoples, starving and killing them, not to mention that it has become a profession of war, trade and investment in it, and it can only keep its fuses burning in the region.

It is a bankrupt system that wants the continuation of hunger, death, killing and war against the Yemeni people in order to make billions from it. These are facts whose evidence fills the horizons in Yemen and in the entire world. America and Western countries refuse to pay the salaries of Yemenis and consider them unacceptable conditions, and they persist in besieging and starving the Yemeni people, and after All of this, this oppressive regime claims that it wants peace, it wants a solution, and it wants an end to the suffering.