Aggression Commits 61 Violations In Hodeidah

The aggression forces committed 61 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, an official at the operations room to monitor the violations said on Saturday.

He said that among the aggression forces’ violations were 3 airstrikes on Hays district and the creation of combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya and Hays areas.

The violations also included 5 attacks with artillery shells, 37 attacks with various gunshots and 8 spy flights over Hays and al-Jabaliya areas, according to the official.