Aggression Commits 108 Violations In Hodeidah In 24 Hours

The aggression forces committed 108 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, an official at the operations room to monitor the violations said on Sunday.

The violations included an air raid by on Hays district and 9 spy flights over Hays, al-Jabaliya and Maqbana areas.

The official said that the aggression forces also committed 9 violations with artillery shells, and 89 violations with various gunshots.