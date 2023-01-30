Number Of Explosions Rock Aden

New explosions rocked the city of Aden on Saturday, which is controlled by UAE-backed STC militia, raising the frequency of explosions in the city.

Local sources reported that three explosions occurred in the vicinity of Aden International Airport.

It is not yet clear the causes of the explosions, which come hours after explosions witnessed in other districts such as Mansoura and Khor Maksar, turned out to be the result of unknown persons targeting art concerts funded by the coalition government under the name “winter of Aden”.