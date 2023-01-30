Guterres: Neo-Nazism Represents A Major Threat To Internal Security In A Number Of Countries

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, has declared that Neo-Nazism represents a major threat to internal security in many countries.

Speaking at Holocaust commemoration on Friday, Guterres said: “Neo-Nazi movements and supporters of white supremacy are becoming more and more dangerous. At the moment, they represent the greatest threat to internal security in a number of countries, and this risk is even greater than in others.”

Guterres claimed that “anti-Semitism is everywhere” and its frequency is increased, adding “attacks on Jews in Manhattan and Melbourne, anti-Jewish slogans in Los Angeles and the appearance of Nazi graffiti on the Holocaust memorial in Berlin.

The Secretary-General stressed that polls indicate that anti-Semitism is at record levels at the moment.

It is worth noting that the West condemns freedom of expression and speech in the so-called anti-Semitism and considers it a crime, while it does not condemn actions such as the burning of the Holy Quran, the latest of which was the burning of a copy of the Quran in Sweden.