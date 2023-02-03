A citizen Injured by Saudi Shelling on Sa’ada

A citizen was injured as a result of a new Saudi artillery shelling on Saada governorate, in the north of the country.

Medical sources said that an injured person arrived at the Munabbih Rural Hospital as a result of Saudi artillery shelling that targeted Afra area of the bordering Munabbih district in the governorate.

Two citizens were killed and nine others were injured yesterday as a result of Saudi artillery shelling targeting the border districts of Munabbih and Shada in the same governorate.