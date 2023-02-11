91 violations of Sweden Agreement Recorded in Hodeidah
The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeidah province recorded 91 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression forces during the past 24 hours.
According to a source at the operations room, the violations included the creation of new combat fortifications, and eight sorties by spy planes over Hays district and Al-Jabaliya and Maqbna areas, during which two airstrikes hit Hays.
The aggression forces also committed 41 violations by artillery shelling and 35 others with various gunshots.