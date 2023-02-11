One killed, eight injured by Saudi Army’s fire in Sa’ada

At least one civilian was killed and eight others injured on Friday as a result of Saudi attacks on border districts of Saada province, northern Yemen.

A medical source confirmed the arrival of a martyr and eight wounded at Al-Talh General Hospital and Monabbih Rural Hospital who were injured by the Saudi enemy army’s fire on the border areas.

Saada’s border districts are daily subjected to constant rocketry and artillery bombing, causing casualties and large damage to citizens’ homes and property.