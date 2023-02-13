77 Violation of Sweden Agreement Recorded in Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeidah province recorded 77 breaches committed by the Saudi-led aggression forces during the past 24 hours.

Among the violations are six sorties of spy planes over the skies of Hays district and Maqbana area, and the creation of combat fortifications in the Jabaliya, according to a source at the operations room.

The source pointed out that the violations also included eight violations by artillery shelling, and 60 others with various gunshots.