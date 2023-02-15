Man Killed in Saudi Bombing on Saada

A man was killed and another injured on Monday as a result of the Saudi attacks targeting the border districts of Saada province, northern Yemen.

A security source affirmed that the Saudi army heavily opened fire towards Al Thabet area of the border districts of Qataber, hours after another civilian was seriously wounded in the same firein the border district of Shada.

Thirteen civilians have been killed or wounded for the past 72 hours as a result of the continuous bombing by the Saudi army on the Yemeni border villages in the province.