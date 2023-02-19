79 Violation Of Sweden Agreement Recorded In Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement o ceasefire in Hodeidah province recorded 79 breaches committed by the Saudi-led aggression forces during the past 24 hours.

The violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area, four sorties of spy planes in the skies of Hays, during which four airstrikes hit the area, according to a source at the operations room.

The source added that the violations also included 16 violations by firing 42 artillery shells, and 53 others with various gunshots.