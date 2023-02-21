Civilian Killed Due to Saudi Bombing at Saada

A civilian was killed on Monday as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on the border areas of Saada province northern Yemen, a medical source said.

The source confirmed that a dead person had arrived at Razih Rural Hospital as a result of artillery shelling by the Saudi enemy on the border district of Shada.

Last week, more than 20 civilians were killed and wounded as a result of the continued Saudi attacks on the residents of the villages in border areas of Saada.