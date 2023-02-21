Saudi-led Aggression Forces Commit 62 Violations in Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeidah province recorded 62 breaches committed by the Saudi-led aggression forces during the past 24 hours.

The violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area and an infiltration attempt in Hays district. Moreover, five sorties of spy planes in the skies of Hays, during which an airstrike was launched on the same area, according to a source at the operations room.

The source added that the violations also included 21 violations by firing 52 artillery shells, and 32 others with various gunshots.