Sana’a Conducts Prisoner Exchange With Al-Qaeda in Shabwah front

Head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs Abdulqader al-Murtadha, revealed on Sunday that an exchange operation has been conducted with the so-called “Al-Qaeda Organization” on Shabwah front.

“The exchange included three prisoners from Sana’a in exchange for two Al-Qaeda prisoners who were captured on Bayda fronts,” Al-Murtadha said in a tweet on Twitter.

He pointed out that this operation confirms that Al-Qaeda organization is an essential part of the Saudi-led coalition and its participation with the coalition forces on most of the fighting fronts