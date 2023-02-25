96 violation of Sweden Agreement Recorded in Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeidah province recorded 96 breaches committed by the Saudi-led aggression forces during the past 24 hours.

The violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Hays district, and a drone strike on Maqbana in addition to four sorties of spy planes over Hays and Maqbana areas, according to a source at the operations room.

The source added that the violations also included 26 violations by firing artillery shells, and 63 others with various gunshots.