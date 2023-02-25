Al-Houthi: The New Claimed Deposit is a Cover up For the banknotes Printed Abroad

Sana’a revealed its position on Saudi Arabia’s announcement of a new deposit.

Mohammad Al-Houthi, a member of the Presidential Council, downplayed the value of the announcement, pointing out that it is a repetition of what was announced a year ago and was not implemented, referring to the $3 billion deposit that was announced on the eve of Hadi’s overthrow.

Al-Houthi expected that the announcement would only be a cover for the pumping of more banknotes printed abroad.