Sayyid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi Speaks on Anniversary Of President Saleh Al-Sammad’s Martyrdom

The leader of the revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din Al-Houthi, confirmed Thursday that the personality of the martyr President Saleh al-Sammad in loyalty and patriotism and his ability to unite the home front prompted the aggression to assassinate him.

This came in a speech he delivered on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyr President Saleh Al-Sammad.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik affirmed that the aggression sought to target the martyr al-Sammad due to his active role in confronting the aggression and supporting the just cause of our people, adding that the aggression noticed in the martyr al-Samad his superior ability to unify the internal ranks as a priority of confronting the aggression.

He said: “On the anniversary of the martyr President Saleh al-Sammad, we remember him, as he was a model of honesty, loyalty, patience and relentless pursuit of God’s pleasure.”

Regarding the assassination of the martyr President Saleh Al-Sammad, Sayyid Abdul-Malik indicated that “In the stages of escalation by the aggression to control Hodeidah, the martyr Al-Sammad was present there to mobilize the people and activate all official and popular capabilities.”

In his speech, Sayyid Abdul-Malik accused the US of being behind the assassination of the martyr President Saleh Al-Sammad.

He said: “the US was the one who determined for the Saudi to target the martyr Al-Sammad as a primary target.”

The leader affirmed that all the campaigns carried out by the coalition forces in their aggression against Yemen, including the campaign that targeted Hodeidah, were carried out under US supervision.

He explained that the Yemeni people surprised the coalition, which had thought that the assassination of al-Sammad would break its will and weaken it, saying: “the result was completely the opposite.”

Sayyid Abdul-Malik added, “After the assassination of the martyr al-Sammad, Yemeni people showed an increase in their determination, patriotism and sacrifice”.

Regarding the US Role in the aggression on Yemen, Sayyid Abdul-Malik accused Washington of delaying the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country.

Sayyid Abdul-Malik said the movement conducted an investigation that led it to the decisive conclusion that the US is the one that set Al-Sammad as a primary target for Saudi Arabia, pointing out that “the Americans admit that they are the ones directing the bombing operations and behind the supervision over the aggression since its start.”

“The Saudi and Emirati role in the aggression is execution, as they implement what Washington dictates to them,” he added.

The Yemeni leader stressed that “the coalition of aggression has significantly harmed the Yemeni people, through its killings, destruction, siege, and starvation, not to mention the grave issues at the health level.”

“The United States of America seeks to obstruct the Omani efforts by keeping the coalition of aggression away from any possible agreement or understanding, and this is totally unacceptable,” adding that “the humanitarian file is a top priority in the negotiations.”

He pointed out that “the US coalition cannot evade any obligations or agreements because it is the side aggressing Yemen.”

“The Americans, the British, the Saudis, and the Emiratis should know that they must assume their responsibilities within the framework of any agreement,” Al-Houthi stressed, adding, “The sources of wealth are occupied by the coalition and under its control, depriving the [Yemeni] people of them for 8 years.”

The leader accused the US of trying to postpone the withdrawal of foreign forces from Yemen for an indefinite period, stressing that “this matter is essential for us, and we do not accept it.”

He further confirmed that “Yemen cannot accept the presence of any invading or occupying forces in any province or island, because that would be direct interference in our country’s affairs.” He also pointed out that “the American and British presence in Yemen is aggression and occupation, and it cannot be accepted, and we deal with it as an occupying force.”

In this context, Al-Houthi addressed Washington, saying, “You have to withdraw your forces from Yemen,” stressing that “our aim is to defeat your forces, whether in the provinces or islands, and we will continue with all options to purify our country from any such presence.”

Regarding Palestine cause, Sayyed Abdul-Malik said that the act of some directing enmity and hostilities at Iran is a great fallacy because “Israel” is the aggressor against the Palestinians and the Lebanese.

He stressed that “Iran’s positions are honorable, and the Islamic Republic is the biggest supporter of the Palestinian cause and the Resistance in Lebanon, which is what worries Israel.”

Sayyed Abdul-Malik strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ storming of Nablus and the bloody massacre that resulted in th