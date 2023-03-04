46 Civilians, Killed or Injured in February Due to Remnants of Aggression Weapons in Yemen

At least 12 civilians were killed and 34 others wounded during February by remnants of cluster bombs, landmines, and munitions left by the Saudi-led aggression in several Yemeni provinces, the Mine Action Center reported on Friday.

The center indicated that the provinces that topped the list of dead and wounded from war remnants are Hodeidah, Hajjah, Lahj, Saada, Jawf, Bayda, and Marib.

Last week, the executive director of the center, Ali Sofra, revealed that 8,104 civilians were killed and injured by the remnants of war from cluster bombs and mines since the beginning of the war in March 2015 until last February, most of them women and children.

According to the center, 78,369 agricultural farms were directly affected by mines, cluster bombs, and remnants of war, with losses totaling $1,88,085,6; in addition, an area of 132,100 hectares of agricultural land suffered losses amounting to approximately $3,645,960.

The war remnants from cluster bombs and various missiles killed a large amount of livestock, estimated at 408,647, with an estimated loss of $3,040,250, according to the statistics of the Ministry of Agriculture.