Abyan.. Many Recruits In The Ranks Of The Aggression Killed , Injured When An Explosive Device Exploded In Modia

Today, Monday, five recruits in the ranks of the aggression were killed and wounded when an explosive device exploded in Mudiya, occupied Abyan governorate.

Media sources said that an explosive device exploded at a military patrol belonging to the so-called “Fifth Infantry Brigade”, in the village of Umbaqira, located at the entrance to Wadi Omran, to the east of Mudiya district.

It added that the explosion killed a commander in the Fifth Infantry Brigade, Ali Aidarous, and wounded four others.