A Yemeni Statue Will Be Sold On March 9th at An Auction In The US

Antiquities experts published pictures of a rare Yemeni artifact that was smuggled and sold abroad.

Antiquities expert Abdullah Mohsen said that the piece is a bronze statue of a leading man from Saba, Yemen, and it will be sold at public auction (March 9, 2023 AD).

He pointed out that the statue from the (Fayez Barakat) collection failed in the sale on September 26, 2019 AD due to the exaggeration in the opening price of the auction, and it will be displayed again on March 9, 2023 AD at the Artemis auction in the United States.

Mohsen indicated that the piece is “a charming statue of cast bronze, from the sixth century BC, of a standing man with broad shoulders and his arms bent at the elbows as if they were carrying an offering, and he looks forward with a rather serious look, with large almond-shaped eyes, and a sharp forehead line, A natural nose, upturned lips, and a carefully trimmed beard crowned with a curly hairdo.

He wears a huge robe, from which a dagger (janbiya) protrudes, with drapery folds hanging over his athletic body (this type of clothing is known in Greece as hemation and resembles the Ihram clothing), and these folds remind us of the side With his stern attitude and demeanor, he associated ancient Greek and Cypriot figures, which indicates that in addition to trade between Yemen and southern Europe, there was an exchange of aesthetic ideas between these cultures.