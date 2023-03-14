Sayyed Abdul-Malik: US, Israel Seeking to Present Distorted Image Of Islam to World

The leader of Yemen’s revolution has condemned efforts made by the United States and Israel to present a distorted image of Islam to the world and target the Muslim world from within.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made the remarks on Monday evening as he addressed a group of religious scholars during a ceremony in the capital Sana’a.

He called upon religious thinkers and clerics to remain vigilant in the face of hostile plots hatched by the enemies of Islam, emphasizing that they are “actively present in military, political, security, economic and cultural spheres, and use all capacities at their disposal” to achieve their objectives.

“There is a plot aimed at targeting the Muslim world from within and there are a number of scholars in countries that are allies of the US and the Zionist regime who seek to present a distorted image of Islam,” Sayyed Abdulmalik pointed out.

Sayyed Abdulmalik: Enemy’s main goal is to subdue Yemeni nation, assert cultural hegemony

The Ansarullah leader also urged Yemeni religious scholars and clergy men to “further foster the culture of donations within the society and encourage people to help the people in need.”

Earlier, Sayyed Abdulmalik had called the United States and the Israeli regime “enemies number one” to Muslims around the world.

“Americans and Israelis try to abuse the problems that lie within the Muslim world towards furthering their own plots,” Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in February last year while receiving tribal delegations from across war-torn Yemen.

“Israel and its mercenaries consider the Yemeni nation to be their common enemy,” he added.

Sayyed Abdulmalik was referring to the regional Arab states that have entered US-backed normalization agreements with the Israeli regime and have, ever since, been trying to ingratiate themselves to the occupying regime by aligning their positions with it.

“The [adversarial] positions that the United Arab Emirates, the Zionist regime, and Saudi Arabia [adopt] against the Yemeni people during their meetings is very clear,” the Ansarullah leader noted.