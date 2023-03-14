Women Hold Protest Rally Demanding Information About Relatives Held in UAE Jails

A number of women organized a protest vigil on Sunday, demanding the disclosure of the fate of their relatives held for years in UAE-run prisons and detention centers in Aden province, southern Yemen.

The Association of Mothers of Abductees called on the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militia to disclose the fate of 61 disappeared persons and to release 37 others, who suffer from the worst humanitarian conditions in the militia’s prisons.

In a statement, the association confirmed that the UAE-funded militia has been procrastinating in the files of their relatives detained and forcibly disappeared for years without mentioning the reasons behind arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance.

The statement stressed the necessity of compensating the victims of arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance and their families and prosecuting the perpetrators of violations against them.

The association’s statement appealed to the international community, human rights organizations, and all concerned parties to pressure the UAE militia to release their relatives unconditionally.