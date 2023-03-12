Aggression Forces Commit Over 100 Violations in Hodeidah
The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room, which monitors violations of Sweden’s ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province, recorded 104 breaches committed by Saudi-led aggression forces in the previous 24 hours.
The violations included waging nine drone strike on Hays and Jabaliya areas, according to a source in the operations room.
The source added that the aggression forces also committed 21 breaches by firing artillery shells and 59 violations with various gunshots.