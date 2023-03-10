National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs delegation departs for Geneva to participate in new talks on prisoner file

The delegation of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs left Sana”a Airport on Thursday, heading for Geneva to participate in new negotiations on the prisoners’ file.

Head of the committee and the delegation, Abdulqadir Al-Mortada, revealed on his Twitter page that the Sanaa delegation would participate in a new round of negotiations on the prisoners’ file in Geneva under the auspices of the United Nations.

Al-Mortada expressed his hope that this tour would be decisive in this humanitarian file.