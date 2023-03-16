25 Tons Of Smuggled And Expired Medicines Were Destroyed
The Supreme Authority for Medicines and Medical Supplies confirmed that 25 tons of smuggled and expired medicines that were previously seized by the Anti-Smuggling Unit at Al-Rahda customs port in Taiz Governorate were destroyed.
The Director of the Drug Control Department at the Medicines Authority, Dr. Amr Al-Junaid, explained that the destruction process took place in the presence of the authority’s representatives and the management of Al-Rahda Customs Center in the area designated for destruction in the local goods yard, Karsh line in Al-Rahda.
Dr. Al-Junaid indicated that the smuggled and expired medicines were deposited in the warehouse of the Al-Rahda Customs Administration and were subjected to legal procedures with the participation of the competent authorities in the Public Funds Prosecution and the security services.