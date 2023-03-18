Aggression Forces Violate Hodeidah Ceasefire 86 Times

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room, which monitors violations of Sweden’s ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province, recorded 86 breaches committed by Saudi-led aggression forces in the previous 24 hours.

The violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Hays district and three sorties of spy planes in the airspace of Hays and the Maqbana area, during which airstrikes were launched on Hays, according to a source in the operations room.

The aggression forces also committed seven violations by firing 22 artillery shells and 71 breaches with various gunshots, the source added.