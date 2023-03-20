Deputy FM Calls On Saudi Arabia, UAE To Release All Yemenis

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sana’a government, Hussein Al-Ezzi, has called on Saudi Arabia and the UAE to release all Yemeni nationals, regardless of political affiliation.

Al-Ezzi said on Saturday in a tweet on Twitter: “We call on Saudi Arabia and the UAE to release every Yemeni man and woman without exception, whether they are of Ansar Allah, the General People’s Congress, the Islah Party, the Southern Transitional Council, the Nasserist, the Socialist, or others.”