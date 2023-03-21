At Least 16 Citizens Injured By Saudi Border Guards Fire In Sa’adah

The victim’s toll of the Saudi crime that was committed Monday by Saudi enemy’s fire in the border areas of Sa’adah governorate rose to sixteen, including a number of African immigrants.

Almasirah correspondent in Sa’adah reported that Razih Rural Hospital received, during the past hours, 12 citizens who were wounded by the Saudi enemy’s fire in the districts of Shida and Munabbih.

He pointed out that two wounded African immigrants arrived at Al-Talh General Hospital, who were wounded by the Saudi enemy’s fire, while a citizen and an African immigrant were injured by the Saudi enemy’s fire in the Al-Raqo area of the Munabbih district, bringing the toll to 16 wounded citizens, during the past hours.

Various areas of the border districts in Sa’adah are subjected to Saudi missile and artillery shelling, on a daily basis, resulting in heavy casualties and material losses.

Human rights organizations repeatedly condemned the crimes of the Saudi army against civilians in the border areas of Sa’adah Governorate.

The Eye of Humanity Center for Rights and Development denounced the repeated attacks of the Saudi enemy, expressing its strong condemnation of these heinous crimes and its predecessors, which are, according to the international humanitarian legal description, considered war crimes.

The Center condemned the silence of the international community and international bodies and organizations, led by the United Nations, which stands idly by regarding what the countries involved in aggression and their mercenaries are doing against the Yemenis.