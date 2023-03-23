Aggression Commits 111 Violations In Hodeida In 24 Hours

The aggression forces committed 111 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, an official at the operations room to monitor the violations said on Monday.

A source in the operations room told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), among the violations of aggression forces 17 raids by spy planes on Hays and Maqbana, and the creation of combat fortifications in Jabaliya and Hays.

The source pointed out that the violations also included the flight of 18 spy planes over Hays and Maqbana, 14 violations of artillery shelling, and 60 violations of various gunshots.