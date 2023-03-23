Revolution leader Congratulates Yemeni People & Islamic Nation On Occasion Of Ramadan

The revolution leader Sayyid Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, congratulated on Wednesday the Yemeni people and the Islamic nation on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Below is the text of the congratulations:

God said: “O you who believe, fasting is prescribed upon you as it was prescribed upon those who were before you, so that you may become righteous”. }[Al-Baqarah 183].

On the occasion of the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, we extend our warmest congratulations and blessings to our dear Yemeni Muslim people, our entire Islamic nation, and to the Mujahideen brothers among our people and its valiant army stationed on all fronts, asking God Almighty to bless all of us in its nights and days, and to help us in favor of deeds in it, and to accept Grant us fasting and prayer, and grant us success in reciting the Noble Qur’an, for He is the Hearer of supplication.

The blessed month of Ramadan is a great season for multiplying rewards and good deeds, purifying souls, providing piety and spiritual and moral elevation, and strengthening the relationship with the Holy Qur’an, as it is the spring of the Qur’an and in it was its revelation. As God Almighty said: “Ramadān is a month in which the Qur’an was sent down as a guidance for mankind and as clear signs that show the right way and distinguish between right and wrong”. [Al-Baqara 185] and at this stage we are in dire need of being guided by the Qur’an, gaining awareness of it, and enlightenment with its brightness and light, in order to protect ourselves from misleading, tempting and corruption campaigns. With which Satan and his loyalists among the unbelievers and hypocrites, led by America and Israel, target us, and to protect ourselves from their demonic, corrupting soft war, and their efforts to dilute the youth of the nation and empty man of his human and faith values, just as we are in dire need of Quranic education that elevates the nation to the level of carrying out its great sacred responsibilities, and renaissance fair civilization, and face challenges.

The blessed month of Ramadan is a great season for supplication and remembrance of God Almighty, and the consolidation of the spirit of benevolence and giving. It is a month in which God achieved the greatest victories in the early days of Islam. In it is the day of al-Furqan in the battle of Badr, which was a defining day in history, and in it God fulfilled the truth with His words, and in it is the great conquest “the conquest of Mecca” that was followed by the entry of people into the religion of God in crowds, and the month of Ramadan in it is the Night of Decree, which is better than a thousand months, and it is a month as The Messenger of God, may God’s prayers be upon him and his family, said about him: “The beginning of it is mercy, the middle of it is forgiveness, and the end of it is response and deliverance from the Fire.” It should not be neglected and a great opportunity that God has bestowed upon us with this great level .

We ask God Almighty to help us to cites it, to bless us in its nights and days, and to guide us to what pleases Him. Peace, mercy and blessings of God.