YemenEXtra
YemenExtra

African Migrant Injured Due To Saudi Bombing On Saada

5

An African migrant was injured on Saturday as a result of an artillery bombardment by the Saudi enemy army on the border areas of Saada province.

A reporter in Al-Masirah channel indicated that an African migrant was injured by shrapnel from the artillery shelling of the Saudi army on the border area of al-Raqw area of Munabeh district.

On Friday, two wounded arrived at Razeh rural hospital due to the Saudi artillery bombardment by the Saudi enemy at border Shada district.

اعلان الزكاة
Continue Reading