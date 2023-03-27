African Migrant Injured Due To Saudi Bombing On Saada
An African migrant was injured on Saturday as a result of an artillery bombardment by the Saudi enemy army on the border areas of Saada province.
A reporter in Al-Masirah channel indicated that an African migrant was injured by shrapnel from the artillery shelling of the Saudi army on the border area of al-Raqw area of Munabeh district.
On Friday, two wounded arrived at Razeh rural hospital due to the Saudi artillery bombardment by the Saudi enemy at border Shada district.