Al-Murtadha: Major Prisoner Exchange Deal Expected To Be Carried Out On April 10

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs in Sana’a, Abd al-Qadir al-Murtadha, said on Monday that the prisoner swap deal that have recently agreed upon in Geneva is expected to be implemented on April 10-11, 2023.

Al-Murtadha said, during a news conference, upon his arrival and his accompanying delegation from Geneva at Sana’a International Airport, that the deal, including 706 war prisoners for Sana’a and 181 from the other side, will be implemented by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in three stages, first, between Sana’a and Aden, and Sana’a and Riyadh as the second step, and the third, between Sana’a and Ma’rib.

“We hoped that the deal would be greater than what was agreed upon, but the situation of the other party did not allow,” he added, “as they were several parties, so we could not reach a comprehensive and complete agreement including all prisoners and detainees from all sides.”

“During the round of talks, it was agreed to form committees from both sides to visit prisons in Ma’rib and Sana’a, in preparation for a UN-sponsored subsequent round in May,” Al-Murtadha explained.

Al-Murtadha pointed out that preparations being currently underway for a solemn reception of the prisoners, befitting their sacrifices and patience, expressing his hope that the other party would abide what was agreed upon.

In turn, Yahya Al-Razami, a chairman of military committee, praised the efforts of the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, and President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, and their unlimited support for the success of this agreement.

This deal will be promised for the release of the rest of the prisoners who sacrificed for the sake of religion and the homeland, he added.