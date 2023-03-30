Two Children Killed And Injured By Aggression Remnants In Hodeidah

A child was killed and another was injured, at dawn today, Thursday, as a result of the explosion of a remnant of the US-Saudi aggression in Hodeidah Governorate.

In a statement, the Executive Center for Mine Action confirmed the death of a child and the injury of another as a result of the explosion of remnants of the raids in Al-Hali district while they were collecting firewood in Hodeidah.

It is noteworthy that the Executive Center for Mine Action confirmed, on March 8, the death and injury of 64 women as a result of the remnants of the aggression during the year 2022 AD.

In a statement on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the center said that war remnants caused the death of 10 women and the injury of 54 others over the past year.