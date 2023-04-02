Minister Of Transport Calls For Full Resumption Of Flights Between Jordan And Yemen

The Minister of Transport in the National Salvation Government, Abdulwahhab Al-Durra, has warned the Yemeni Airways Company against continuing to prevent the sale of tickets for Sana’a-Amman flights to travelers from the provinces of the Republic of Yemen.

Al-Durra said that the continued ban on selling tickets for Sana’a-Amman flights to travelers from the provinces of the Republic of Yemen led to an increase in the suffering of patients and travelers and that the company incurred losses.

He also reaffirmed that the accounts of Yemen Airways in banks in Sana’a and Aden are open to the company’s management to pay operating expenses, purchases, and employee dues.