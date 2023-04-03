Aggression Forces Violate Sweden Agreement In Hodeidah 59 Times

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition’s troops committed on Saturday 59 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included creation of combat fortifications in Hays district, flying of spy aircrafts over Hays and Maqbna districts, and four attacks by spy drones.

In addition, the violations also included breaches by an artillery shelling and others by various machine guns.