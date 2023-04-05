One Killed, 7 Wounded In Fresh Saudi Attack On Saada

A citizen was killed and 7 others wounded when the Saudi army waged on Monday an artillery attack on Saada province.

A security official said that the Saudi artillery hit the residential areas of border district of Qataber and Shada.

The injured were taken to Razih Rural Hospital to receive the necessary treatment, the official added.

These crimes came less than 24 hours after three civilians were injured as a result of a Saudi bombing that targeted Al-Raqo area in the border district of Monabih in the same province.