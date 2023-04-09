60 Violations Of Sweden Agreement Recorded In Hodeidah

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition’s troops committed on Sunday 60 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included creation of combat fortifications in Hays district, flying of spy aircrafts and two attacks by spy drones at Hays.

In addition, the violations also included breaches by an artillery shelling and other violations by various machine guns.