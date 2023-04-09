Al-Murtadha: Saudi-Backed Parties Postpone Implementation Of Deal In Clear Renunciation Of Commitment

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs, Abdul Qadir Al-Murtadha, confirmed that the International Committee of the Red Cross had informed the committee of postponing the implementation of the exchange deal due to the lack of readiness of the Saudi-backed parties in Marib.

Al-Murtadha explained in a tweet, Saturday, that “what is happening is a clear obstruction of the agreement and a renunciation of commitment, calling on the United Nations to pressure the parties to the aggression to stop these irresponsible and inhumane practices.”

On March 20, the head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs announced that an agreement had been reached to swap 706 of Yemeni prisoners in prisons of the US-Saudi aggression, in exchange for 181 prisoners of the aggression coalition, including Saudis and Sudanese.

Al-Murtadha wrote in a tweet, “We completed the round of negotiations on the prisoner issue, here in (Switzerland). Thank God, it was agreed to implement a wide exchange deal that includes 706 of our prisoners in exchange for 181 prisoners of the other side, including Saudis and Sudanese.”

He added, “The deal will be implemented after three weeks, and another round will be held after the month of Ramadan to complete the implementation of the rest of the agreement.”