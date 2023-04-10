Aggression Frces Violate Hodeidah Ceasefire 89 Times

The operations room to monitor the violations of the Sweden ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province stated on Sunday that it recorded 89 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression forces during the past 24 hours.

According to an official source in the operations room, the violations included the construction of new battle fortifications in the Maqbana and Al-Jabaliya sectors, as well as nine spy plane trips over the Hays district, during which seven raids were launched.

The violations also included 15 violations by firing 48 artillery shells, and 56 breaches with various bullets, the source added.