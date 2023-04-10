Citizens Injured In Saudi Attack On Saada

Two citizens were wounded on Sunday when the Saudi army fired artillery at the residential areas of Saada province in the north of Yemen.

A security source in the province affirmed that the Saudi artillery hit Al Thabet area in the border district of Qataber, injuring one of citizens.

Earilier in the day, another one was wounded in the Saudi shelling on the separate areas of district of Shada in the same province.

These crimes come in the context of the daily Saudi attacks on the residential areas in the province, killing and wounding citizens on a daily basis during the eight years of war on Yemen.