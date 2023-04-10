Sayyid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi Calls On Syria To strike Back Against Zionist Entity

The Leader of the Revolution Sayyid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi called on the Syrian leadership to move to the “deterrence” strategy, to respond with full force to the attacks of the Israeli enemy, and to deter it from continuing its attacks.

The Leader hoped, in his Ramadan lecture on Saturday, that “Syria will move to a strategy of deterrence so that the Zionist enemy knows that for every aggression it carries out against Syria, it will be struck at home.”

Sayyid Abdul-Malik pointed out that “the danger to the Nation is leaving jihad and not moving in confronting its enemies, which increases its enemies’ greed for it.”