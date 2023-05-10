Yemen Tribes Call For Support Of Palestinian Resistance By Various Means

Yemen’s tribes condemned the escalation of the Zionist enemy entity in the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring dozens, including children and women.

In a statement copied by the Yemen News Agency (SABA), the People’s Tribal Cohesion Council reaffirmed the position of Yemen’s tribes with the brotherly Palestinian people and resistance movements in the face of the arrogance and arrogance of the Zionist enemy.

The statement called on all tribes and clans of the nation to assume responsibility for supporting the Palestinian resistance by various means to deter Zionist crimes and normalization plots and to continue the struggle until the liberation of all lands and sanctities.