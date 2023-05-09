At Least 12 Palestinians Killed In Zionist Strikes On Gaza

At least 12 Palestinians have been killed and 20 others injured in a series of brutal Israeli airstrikes which targeted several houses, locations, and residential buildings in the besieged Gaza Strip, earlier on Tuesday, Palestinian media reported.

According to Quds News Network, at about 2:00 am local time on Tuesday (23:00 GMT Monday), Israeli occupation launched a series of airstrikes that targeted residential apartments and houses, killing 12, including three members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group, Jihad al-Ghannam, Khalil al-Bahtini, and Tariq Izz al-Deen.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that 12 people were killed and 20 injured.

The PIJ has announced that three of its leaders were killed in the Israeli attack along with their wives and several children.

The Israeli military said the air raids, dubbed “Operation Shield and Arrow”, targeted three Palestinian Islamic Jihad members who it claimed were responsible for recent rockets fired towards ‘Israel’.