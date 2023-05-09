Civilian Injured In Saudi Shelling On Saada

A civilian was injured as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on the border areas in Saada province, northern Yemen, on Monday, a security source said.

The bombing targeted the Al Thabet area in Qataber district, and caused property damage, according to the source.

On Sunday, health sources in Saada announced that three injured people, including a woman and a child, had arrived at Razih Rural Hospital due to being shot by the Saudi army in the border district of Sheda.