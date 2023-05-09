41 Violations Of Sweden Agreement Recorded In Hodeidah

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed on Monday 41 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included creation of combat fortifications in Hays district, flying of four spy drones over Hays and three raids hit the same area.

In addition, the violations also included two ones by an artillery and missile bombardment, and 29 others by various machine guns.