195 Yemeni Citizens Stranded In Sudan Arrive at Sana’a Airport

As many as 195 Yemeni citizens, who were stranded in Sudan, have arrived in the Sana’a international airport on Sunday.

Upon their arrival at Sana’a airport, a number of returnees expressed their joy at returning home after suffering greatly in Sudan as a result of the ongoing war, according Saba News Agency.

They praised the simplified and smooth procedures at Sana’a airport, calling for the full opening of the airport.

They were received by the director of Sana’a International Airport, Khaled Al-Shayef, and their families and relatives.