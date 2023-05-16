76 Violations Of Sweden Agreement Recorded In Hodeidah

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed on Monday 76 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included creation of combat fortifications in Maqbna area, four raids of spy drones hit Hays, and flying of 12 spy aircrafts over Hays, Maqbna and Al-Jabaliya areas.

In addition, the violations also included five ones by an artillery bombardment, and 54 others by various machine guns.