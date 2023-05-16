Al-Mortada Reveals Reasons For Postponing Prisoners File’s Negotiations

Head of the Prisoners’ Affairs Committee in Sana’a, Abdulqadir al-Mortada, revealed on Monday the reasons for postponing the date of the round of negotiations on the prisoners’ file, which was to be held in Switzerland.

Al-Mortada explained in a press statement that the postponement of the negotiations round in Switzerland, which was set for Tuesday, May 16, came as a result of the delay in implementing the agreement on prison visits.

He indicated that the delay in implementing the prison visits agreement between Sanaa and Marib was caused by some UN logistical measures, confirming that the agreement is still in place, which will be on May 20, after the agreement with the United Nations.

“There is no intransigence or obstruction from any party,” Al-Mortada said, noting that after completing the prison visit, a new round of negotiations would be held.