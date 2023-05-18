Aggression Commits 69 Violations In Hodeida In 24 Hours​

The aggression forces committed 69 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, an official at the operations room to monitor the violations said on Wednesday.

A source in the operations room told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that among the violations of the aggression forces spy air raids on Al-Jabalia, Maqbana and Hays, and the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabalia.

The source indicates that the violations also involved the flight of nine spy planes over the airspace of Hays, 16 violations with artillery shelling, and 39 violations with various gunshots